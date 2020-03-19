Dr. Roy Majors, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Majors is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roy Majors, MD
Dr. Roy Majors, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pineville, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia.
Orthocarolina PA9101 Pineville Matthews Rd Ste D, Pineville, NC 28134 Directions (704) 323-3300
Orthocarolina PA6237 Carolina Commons Dr Ste 110, Fort Mill, SC 29707 Directions (803) 226-7547
Orthocarolina4601 Park Rd Ste 300, Charlotte, NC 28209 Directions (704) 339-1000
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1356323240
- Medical College of Georgia
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
