Offers telehealth
Dr. Roy Mason, DO is an Urology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.
Dr. Mason's Office Locations
Dallas Methodist1411 N Beckley Ave Ste 464, Dallas, TX 75203 Directions (214) 948-3101
IRMC Health and Wellness Center3450 11th Ct # 303, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 794-9771
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mason and his staff were absolutely AMAZING..... They have made such a difference in my Fathers life. They treated us like family they answered all the questions we had prior to my dads surgery and even after they made sure we had no worries and were comfortable with the whole process. Micheal white was the absolute best. We had the best nursing staff from Ms. Simone Ms Monique Greg Brittney Ms Lori in the recovery room and there are so many more but I had to name a few. Thank you THE BEST
- Urology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1306878764
Education & Certifications
- Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Mason has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mason accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mason has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mason has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mason on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Mason. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mason.
