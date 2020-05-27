Dr. Roy Meland, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roy Meland, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Roy Meland, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lansing, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Standish Hospital, MyMichigan Medical Center Gladwin and Sparrow Hospital.
Locations
Lansing Institute Of Behavioral Medicine3475 BELLE CHASE WAY, Lansing, MI 48911 Directions (517) 882-3732
Hope Network Rehabilitation Svs2701 E Lansing Dr, East Lansing, MI 48823 Directions (517) 332-1616
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Standish Hospital
- MyMichigan Medical Center Gladwin
- Sparrow Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Golden Rule
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Meland for around 5 years now. He is compassionate, a good listener, he cares genuinely for the well being of all his patients. He will listen when you feel like no one else will. When I was in the hospital, he called the doctors in the hospital to make sure I was receiving adequate care. He knows what he’s talking about when it comes to medications, dosages, interactions, and treatment plans.
About Dr. Roy Meland, DO
- Psychiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1376500330
Education & Certifications
- University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Marshall University
