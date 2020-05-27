Overview

Dr. Roy Meland, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lansing, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Standish Hospital, MyMichigan Medical Center Gladwin and Sparrow Hospital.



Dr. Meland works at Lansing Institute Of Behavioral Medical in Lansing, MI with other offices in East Lansing, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Bipolar Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.