Dr. Roy Meyers III, MD
Overview
Dr. Roy Meyers III, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA COLLEGE OF MARYLAND and is affiliated with Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital and Lewisgale Medical Center.
Locations
Gastroenterology Consultants of Southwest Virginia202 DUKE GLOUCESTER ST SW, Roanoke, VA 24014 Directions (540) 345-4900
Hospital Affiliations
- Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
- Lewisgale Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthSource of Ohio
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- PHCS
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Prudential
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Procedure was completed at Surgery Center. Did not ever visit the office. Dr. Meyers made my visit far more pleasant than my prior visit with a different doctor at a different facility seven years ago. Thank you.
About Dr. Roy Meyers III, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA COLLEGE OF MARYLAND
