Overview

Dr. Roy Meyers III, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA COLLEGE OF MARYLAND and is affiliated with Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital and Lewisgale Medical Center.



Dr. Meyers III works at GASTROENTEROLOGY CONSULTANTS OF SOUTHWEST VA in Roanoke, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hemorrhoids and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.