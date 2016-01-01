See All Vascular Surgeons in Avon, OH
Dr. Roy Miler, MD

Vascular Surgery
Map Pin Small Avon, OH
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Roy Miler, MD

Dr. Roy Miler, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Avon, OH. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital and Fairview Hospital.

Dr. Miler works at Cleveland Clinic - Richard E. Jacobs Health Center in Avon, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Carotid Artery Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Miler's Office Locations

    Avon Hospital at Richard E. Jacobs Campus
    33100 Cleveland Clinic Blvd # AVW3, Avon, OH 44011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 266-4435
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Carotid Artery Disease
Treatment frequency



    Insurance Accepted

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Carecentrix Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Frontpath Health Coalition
    • Global Excel Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HealthSmart
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Ohio Health Choice
    • Paramount
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Quality Health Management (QHM)
    • Sparrow Physicians Health Network
    • SummaCare
    • The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Today's Options
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Vantage Health Plan

    About Dr. Roy Miler, MD

    • Vascular Surgery
    • English
    • 1992071161
    Education & Certifications

    • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cleveland Clinic
    • Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital
    • Fairview Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roy Miler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Miler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Miler works at Cleveland Clinic - Richard E. Jacobs Health Center in Avon, OH. View the full address on Dr. Miler’s profile.

    Dr. Miler has seen patients for Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Carotid Artery Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Miler has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

