Overview of Dr. Roy Miler, MD

Dr. Roy Miler, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Avon, OH. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital and Fairview Hospital.



Dr. Miler works at Cleveland Clinic - Richard E. Jacobs Health Center in Avon, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Carotid Artery Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.