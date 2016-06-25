Dr. Moreira has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roy Moreira, MD
Overview of Dr. Roy Moreira, MD
Dr. Roy Moreira, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kerala / Medical College and is affiliated with The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Moreira works at
Dr. Moreira's Office Locations
Moreira Roy MD Office411 Parkway St Ste F, Greensboro, NC 27401 Directions (336) 574-0464
Hospital Affiliations
- The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Moreira is a patient centered internist, with a solid education and background, not to mention experience, He always takes more time than I expect, answers every question and is very personable. Terry, the face of his practice at the reception and check out, has a wonderful sense of humor, and she is always ready to take the extra measure to help patients. I've been a patient of Dr. Moriera's for over 10 years, so I can vouch for his professionalism and character.
About Dr. Roy Moreira, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English, Malayalam
- 1457351918
Education & Certifications
- University of Kerala / Medical College
Dr. Moreira accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Moreira has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moreira works at
Dr. Moreira speaks Malayalam.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Moreira. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moreira.
Dr. Moreira offers both online and phone appointment scheduling.