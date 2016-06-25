See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Greensboro, NC
Dr. Roy Moreira, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (5)
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Roy Moreira, MD

Dr. Roy Moreira, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kerala / Medical College and is affiliated with The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Moreira works at MOREIRA ROY MD OFFICE in Greensboro, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.

Dr. Moreira's Office Locations

    Moreira Roy MD Office
    411 Parkway St Ste F, Greensboro, NC 27401
(336) 574-0464

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital

Limb Swelling
Bronchospasm
Cough
Limb Swelling
Bronchospasm
Cough

Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 25, 2016
    Dr. Moreira is a patient centered internist, with a solid education and background, not to mention experience, He always takes more time than I expect, answers every question and is very personable. Terry, the face of his practice at the reception and check out, has a wonderful sense of humor, and she is always ready to take the extra measure to help patients. I've been a patient of Dr. Moriera's for over 10 years, so I can vouch for his professionalism and character.
    John P. in Boone, NC — Jun 25, 2016
    About Dr. Roy Moreira, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Malayalam
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457351918
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Kerala / Medical College
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Moreira has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moreira has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moreira works at MOREIRA ROY MD OFFICE in Greensboro, NC. View the full address on Dr. Moreira’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Moreira. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moreira.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moreira, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moreira appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

