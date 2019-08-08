See All Urgent Care Medicine in Delray Beach, FL
Dr. Roy Musoff, MD

Urgent Care Medicine
4.9 (15)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Roy Musoff, MD is an Urgent Care Medicine Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Urgent Care Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Tamaulipas, Tampico, Facultad De Medicina De Tampico.

Dr. Musoff works at ExpressDocs Urgent Care in Delray Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Expressdocs1 LLC
    14530 S Military Trl Ste A1-A5, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 381-0260

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Cough
Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Cough
Sinusitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Cough
Sinusitis
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Reaction
Allergies
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Autoimmune Diseases
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Blepharitis
Blood Disorders
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Burn Injuries
Canker Sore
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chlamydia Infections
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Cold Sore
Common Cold
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Crohn's Disease
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 2
Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Ear Infection
Earwax Buildup
Elbow Sprain
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophageal Varices
Fever
Food Poisoning
Fracture
Ganglion Cyst
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Gastroparesis
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hives
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Impedance Testing
Indigestion
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Influenza (Flu)
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Laryngitis
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lyme Disease
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overactive Bladder
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Physical Exams for Sports, School and Summer Camp
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Ringworm
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Second-Degree Burns
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stomach Diseases
Strep Throat
Stye
Swine Flu
Throat Pain
Tinnitus
Tonsillitis
Upper Respiratory Tract Infection
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
VAP Lipid Testing
Vertigo
Viral Infection
Vomiting Disorders
Warts
Wheezing
Wireless pH Testing
Wrist Sprain or Strain
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 08, 2019
    My experience with Dr Musoff and his staff was beyond exemplary !! From the moment I entered I was treated with total professionalism. I was made to feel like a old friend not just a number so speak. Something that was quite refreshing in today’s world. I would recommend this Dr and his staff to anyone at all. I actually live 80 miles away and would consider making Dr Musoff my primary physician. They are truly that good at their profession.
    Larry Gibson in Fort Pierce , FL — Aug 08, 2019
    About Dr. Roy Musoff, MD

    Specialties
    • Urgent Care Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1104820745
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Maimonides Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Autonoma De Tamaulipas, Tampico, Facultad De Medicina De Tampico
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roy Musoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Musoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Musoff has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Musoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Musoff works at ExpressDocs Urgent Care in Delray Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Musoff’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Musoff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Musoff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Musoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Musoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

