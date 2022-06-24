Dr. Roy Norman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Norman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roy Norman, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Roy Norman, DO
Dr. Roy Norman, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Cypress, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from WV SCH OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Marble Falls.
Dr. Norman works at
Dr. Norman's Office Locations
-
1
Northwest Houston Heart Center21216 Northwest Fwy Bldg 1, Cypress, TX 77429 Directions (281) 612-4820
-
2
Northwest Houston Heart Center308 HOLDERRIETH BLVD, Tomball, TX 77375 Directions (281) 805-4037
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Marble Falls
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Norman?
The best by far! 5 stars is not enough. As a female, it's difficult to explain what you think your heart is doing, But Dr. Norman listens intently, instead of brushing you off as some doctors do. He has saved me from having a heart attack that could have been deadly. Thank you DR. NORMAN!
About Dr. Roy Norman, DO
- Cardiology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1114296936
Education & Certifications
- WV SCH OF OSTEO MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Norman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Norman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Norman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Norman works at
Dr. Norman has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertension and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Norman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Norman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Norman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Norman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Norman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.