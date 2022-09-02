See All General Surgeons in Boston, MA
Dr. Roy Phitayakorn, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (218)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Roy Phitayakorn, MD

Dr. Roy Phitayakorn, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Emerson Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital.

Dr. Phitayakorn works at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Phitayakorn's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Massachusetts General Hospital
    15 Parkman St # 460, Boston, MA 02114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 643-7935

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emerson Hospital
  • Massachusetts General Hospital

Search for conditions or procedures.
Lipomas
Thyroid Cancer
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Lipomas
Thyroid Cancer
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease

Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Thyroid Cancer
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Hyperparathyroidism
Inguinal Hernia
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Thyroid Nodule
Abdominal Hernia
Abdominal Pain
Abscess
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Anal or Rectal Pain
Bile Duct Cancer
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Cushing's Syndrome
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Familial Primary Hyperparathyroidism
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gallstones
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperadrenalism
Hyperaldosteronism
Hyperthyroidism
Hypothyroidism
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia
Intestinal Obstruction
Liver Cancer
Local Anesthesia
Lump
  • View other providers who treat Lump
Mass
  • View other providers who treat Mass
Parathyroid Cancer
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Port Placements or Replacements
Primary Hyperparathyroidism
Secondary Hyperparathyroidism
Secondary Malignancies
Umbilical Hernia
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Ventral Hernia
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 218 ratings
    Patient Ratings (218)
    5 Star
    (214)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Roy Phitayakorn, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1407060031
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harvard Medical School Gilbert Simulation Center Fellowship
    Internship
    • Case Western Reserve University General Surgery
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Undergraduate School
    • Allegheny College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roy Phitayakorn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phitayakorn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Phitayakorn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Phitayakorn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Phitayakorn works at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, MA. View the full address on Dr. Phitayakorn’s profile.

    Dr. Phitayakorn has seen patients for Lipomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Phitayakorn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    218 patients have reviewed Dr. Phitayakorn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phitayakorn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phitayakorn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phitayakorn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

