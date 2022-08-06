Overview of Dr. Roy Prashad, DO

Dr. Roy Prashad, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Riverhead, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Med and is affiliated with Peconic Bay Medical Center and Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Prashad works at East End Rheumatology in Riverhead, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Arthritis of the Elbow along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.