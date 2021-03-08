Dr. Rindler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roy Rindler, MD
Dr. Roy Rindler, MD is a Dermatologist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Saints Dermatology9720 BROADWAY EXT, Oklahoma City, OK 73114 Directions (405) 280-7546
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I received exemplary service from Dr. Rindler from start to finish. I was very nervous for my Moh's surgery and he put me at ease with his attentive, kind, and professional manner. I was emotional over the results - my cancer was more invasive than anticipated - and he provided me with tissues and a listening ear as I cried. Dr. Rindler even made an appointment for the best facial reconstructive plastic surgeon in the area to make this process as smooth as possible. I appreciate his efforts and expertise from the bottom of my heart. Count your blessings if you get to see Dr. Rindler! He will take excellent care of you.
- Dermatology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1235335712
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Rindler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rindler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rindler has seen patients for Adjacent Tissue Transfer, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rindler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Rindler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rindler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rindler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rindler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.