Dr. Roy Rubinfeld, MD
Dr. Roy Rubinfeld, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Medstar Georgetown University Hospital.
ReVision - Roy Rubinfeld, MD Fairfax8316 Arlington Blvd Ste 235, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (301) 908-8091
ReVision - Roy Rubinfeld, MD11200 Rockville Pike Ste 150, Rockville, MD 20852 Directions (301) 881-3840
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Georgetown University Hospital
I had an excellent experience with Dr Rubinfeld! I had monovision lasik surgery to correct both my nearsightedness and farsightedness. I no longer have to wear reading glasses or contacts at the age of 48! I highly recommend Dr Rubinfeld. This was one of the best decisions I have made
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English, French and Italian
- 1679576482
- Wills Eye Hospital
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Staten Island Hosp
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Rubinfeld has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rubinfeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rubinfeld speaks French and Italian.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubinfeld. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubinfeld.
