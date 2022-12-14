See All Ophthalmologists in Fairfax, VA
Dr. Roy Rubinfeld, MD

Ophthalmology
4.6 (37)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Roy Rubinfeld, MD

Dr. Roy Rubinfeld, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Medstar Georgetown University Hospital.

Dr. Rubinfeld works at ReVision - Roy Rubinfeld, MD in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Rockville, MD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rubinfeld's Office Locations

    ReVision - Roy Rubinfeld, MD Fairfax
    8316 Arlington Blvd Ste 235, Fairfax, VA 22031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 908-8091
    ReVision - Roy Rubinfeld, MD
    11200 Rockville Pike Ste 150, Rockville, MD 20852 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 881-3840

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medstar Georgetown University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Astigmatism
Blepharitis
Dry Eyes
Farsightedness
Hyphema
Keratoconus
LASIK
Nearsightedness
Presbyopia
Visian Impantable Collamer Lens (ICL)

Ratings & Reviews
4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 37 ratings
Patient Ratings (37)
5 Star
(33)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Roy Rubinfeld, MD

Specialties
  • Ophthalmology
Years of Experience
  • 41 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, French and Italian
NPI Number
  • 1679576482
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Wills Eye Hospital
Residency
  • Georgetown University Hospital
Internship
  • Staten Island Hosp
Medical Education
  • Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
Board Certifications
  • Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Roy Rubinfeld, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubinfeld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Rubinfeld has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Rubinfeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

37 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubinfeld. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubinfeld.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rubinfeld, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rubinfeld appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

