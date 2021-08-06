Overview of Dr. Roy Ruff, MD

Dr. Roy Ruff, MD is a Pulmonologist in Beverly, MA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of North Carolina School of Medicine and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital and Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Ruff works at North Shore Preventive Health Care, P.C. in Beverly, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Asthma and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.