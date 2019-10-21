Dr. Roy Sampson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sampson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roy Sampson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Roy Sampson, MD
Dr. Roy Sampson, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Fayetteville, AR. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Washington Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Sampson's Office Locations
Washington Rgnl Intrnl Md Asscs688 E Millsap Rd Ste 100, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Directions (479) 404-2300
Hospital Affiliations
- Washington Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I started going to Dr Sampson a few years ago and as far as I am concerned he saved me from going blind. I have a auto-immune problem and Dr Sampson took care of problem. He is kind and has great bedside manner, he listens to me and he does his best to take care of me. I receive excellent care. The staff is friendly and very timely in scheduling.
About Dr. Roy Sampson, MD
- Rheumatology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1568686723
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sampson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sampson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sampson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sampson has seen patients for Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sampson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Sampson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sampson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sampson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sampson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.