Dr. Roy Sanders, MD
Dr. Roy Sanders, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Psychiatry. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine.
Decatur Family Psychiatry160 Clairemont Ave Ste 445, Decatur, GA 30030 Directions (404) 500-4266
- 2 6055 Lakeside Commons Dr Ste 320, Macon, GA 31210 Directions (770) 603-0123
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Dr. Sansers knows my son and our entire family. He is available via email even when out of the country. He genuinely cares about my child and gives us straight up no nonsense recommendations.
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
- Addiction Psychiatry
