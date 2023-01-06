Overview of Dr. Roy Sanders, MD

Dr. Roy Sanders, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Temple Terrace, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Sanders works at Florida Orthopaedic Institute- NORTH TAMPA - TEMPLE TERRACE in Temple Terrace, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL and Brandon, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.