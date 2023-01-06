Dr. Roy Sanders, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanders is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roy Sanders, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Roy Sanders, MD
Dr. Roy Sanders, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Temple Terrace, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Sanders works at
Dr. Sanders' Office Locations
-
1
Florida Orthopaedic Institute13020 N Telecom Pkwy, Temple Terrace, FL 33637 Directions (813) 978-9700
-
2
South Tampa909 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 978-9700
-
3
Brandon560 S Lakewood Dr Ste 101, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 978-9700
Hospital Affiliations
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sanders?
I fractured my left heel two years ago. A very good doctor in Minnesota operated on it but didn't fix the problem. I was left with a significant limp and was in constant pain. I went to Dr. Sanders and he fixed it. I am now completely pain free and walk with only a slight limp. Dr. Sanders is an incredibly talented surgeon. He is also a really decent human being who really cares about his patients. I'm so gratified I went to him.
About Dr. Roy Sanders, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English, German
- 1881691681
Education & Certifications
- Harborview Medical Center
- Hosp Jt Dis
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- New York University School of Medicine
- Queens College, The City University Of New York
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sanders has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanders accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sanders has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sanders works at
Dr. Sanders has seen patients for Ankle Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sanders on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sanders speaks German.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanders. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanders.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanders, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanders appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.