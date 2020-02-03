Overview of Dr. Roy A Setzenfand, MD

Dr. Roy A Setzenfand, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Carrollton, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Medical City Mckinney.



Dr. Setzenfand works at Oak Street Health Carrollton in Carrollton, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.