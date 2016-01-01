Overview

Dr. Roy Shaked, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles Medical Center.



Dr. Shaked works at Culver Marina in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

