Dr. Roy Smith, MD

Sports Medicine
3.9 (12)
Map Pin Small Houston, TX
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Roy Smith, MD

Dr. Roy Smith, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School at Dallas and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Houston Methodist West Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.

Dr. Smith works at Houston Methodist in Houston, TX with other offices in Pearland, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Smith's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Houston Methodist
    6550 Fannin St Ste 2600, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 790-1818
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Houston Methodist
    8520 Broadway St Ste 100, Pearland, TX 77584 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 790-1818
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  3. 3
    Texas Medical Center
    9090 Katy Fwy Ste 200, Houston, TX 77024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 353-5770

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Meniscus Surgery
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Meniscus Surgery
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 21, 2017
    Dr Roy Smith is a very good doctor I would highly recommend him to anyone needing orthopedics . He operated on me 2 times a total knee replacement which works great and a total hip replacement which I had 3 months ago it is doing great. Dr. Smith is a very friendly and compassionate doctor he explains what can happen during surgery and explains what will happen after surgery he is very good at answering your question without hesitation .
    Juanita Richey in HANKAMER, Tx — Dec 21, 2017
    Photo: Dr. Roy Smith, MD
    About Dr. Roy Smith, MD

    • Sports Medicine
    • English, Spanish
    • Male
    • 1568403699
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor College of Medicine - Houston
    • Parkland Memorial Hospital - Dallas
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical School at Dallas
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Houston Methodist Hospital
    • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
    • Houston Methodist West Hospital
    • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
    • St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roy Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Smith accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

