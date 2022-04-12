See All Anesthesiologists in Watkinsville, GA
Dr. Roy Talley, MD

Anesthesiology
4.8 (90)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Roy Talley, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Watkinsville, GA. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Piedmont Newton Hospital and Piedmont Rockdale Hospital.

Dr. Talley works at MD Pain Care in Watkinsville, GA with other offices in Monroe, GA, Conyers, GA and Covington, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MD Pain Care
    1622 Mars Hill Rd Ste C, Watkinsville, GA 30677 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 760-9360
  2. 2
    MD Pain Care Monroe Office
    868 Michael Etchison Rd, Monroe, GA 30655 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    MD Pain Care - Conyers
    1301 Sigman Rd NE, Conyers, GA 30012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 760-9360
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
  4. 4
    MD Pain Care - Covington
    5109 Highway 278 NE, Covington, GA 30014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 760-9360
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
  5. 5
    MD Pain Care - Monroe
    333 Alcovy St, Monroe, GA 30655 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 760-9360
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital
  • Piedmont Newton Hospital
  • Piedmont Rockdale Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Treatment frequency



Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Benign Exertional Headache Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Conscious Sedation Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mild Headache Chevron Icon
Muscle Contraction Headache Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Recurrent Headache Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Severe Headache Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thoracic Imaging Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 90 ratings
    Patient Ratings (90)
    5 Star
    (82)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Roy Talley, MD

    • Anesthesiology
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1396732657
    Education & Certifications

    • Richland Meml-Usc
    Internship
    • Emory University
    Medical Education
    • EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • Florida State University
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
