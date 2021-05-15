Overview of Dr. Roy Terry, MD

Dr. Roy Terry, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lebanon, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Carolina|University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Summit Medical Center.



Dr. Terry works at HighPoint Orthopedic Associates in Lebanon, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.