Dr. Roy Thompson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Roy Thompson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center and Saint Francis Hospital.
St John Medical Center Inc1923 S Utica Ave, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 940-8500
Gastroenterology Specialists, Inc.10210 E 91st St, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (918) 940-8500
- Ascension St. John Medical Center
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Everyone was professional, friendly and caring. They all explained what they were going to do and then ask if there were any questions.
About Dr. Roy Thompson, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1053599951
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Thompson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thompson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thompson has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Dysphagia and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thompson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.
