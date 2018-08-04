Dr. Roy Vingan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vingan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roy Vingan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Roy Vingan, MD
Dr. Roy Vingan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Oradell, NJ. They graduated from SUNY Health Science Center at Brooklyn and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Dr. Vingan works at
Dr. Vingan's Office Locations
New Jersey Brain and Spine Oradell680 Kinderkamack Rd Ste 300, Oradell, NJ 07649 Directions (201) 342-2550
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Health Net
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
My mother is a patient of Dr. Vingan. He recommended spinal fusion as the only reasonable solution - which we did not do right away, hoping to avoid surgery. After exhausting other options we came back. He was extremely patient and understanding with our fears and anxiety before the surgery, clearly explained what to expect and what not to expect. He did an excellent job and we could not have been happier with the choice of doctors. His office staff was very helpful in the post-surgery care.
About Dr. Roy Vingan, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- SUNY- Brooklyn
- SUNY Health Science Center/Kings County Hospital Center
- SUNY Health Science Center at Brooklyn
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vingan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vingan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vingan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vingan has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vingan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Vingan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vingan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vingan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vingan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.