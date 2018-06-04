Dr. Roy Whitaker Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whitaker Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roy Whitaker Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Roy Whitaker Jr, MD
Dr. Roy Whitaker Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Dr. Whitaker Jr's Office Locations
Eye Consultants of Greensboro3810 N Elm St Ste 209, Greensboro, NC 27455 Directions (336) 389-0242
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I am a transplant from upstate NY. I have had glaucoma since the age of 29 and have had wonderful care from specialists in NY. However, I did a lot of research before finding Dr Whitaker. He is very professional and listens and explains well. I am feeling very comfortable that I am getting the best care in this office. I definitely would refer anyone I talk to.
About Dr. Roy Whitaker Jr, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Whitaker Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Whitaker Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Whitaker Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Whitaker Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whitaker Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whitaker Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whitaker Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.