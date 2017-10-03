Dr. Roy Whittingham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whittingham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roy Whittingham, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Roy Whittingham, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Kharkov Medical Institute and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Pembroke and Memorial Hospital West.
Dr. Whittingham works at
Pines Cardiology10071 Pines Blvd Ste A, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024 Directions (954) 589-1611
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
- Memorial Hospital West
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Listens well and spends time explaining everything. He's a refreshing throwback to when a desire for patient care was why people became doctors.. Can fully recommend. He also has a capable staff.
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1245277011
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Kharkov Medical Institute
- University of The West Indies
Dr. Whittingham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Whittingham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Whittingham works at
Dr. Whittingham has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Whittingham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Whittingham speaks Russian and Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Whittingham. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whittingham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whittingham, there are benefits to both methods.