Dr. Roya Azadi, MD
Overview of Dr. Roya Azadi, MD
Dr. Roya Azadi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Technical University.
Dr. Azadi works at
Dr. Azadi's Office Locations
Childrens Clinic of Leander8000 Anderson Sq Ste 113, Austin, TX 78757 Directions (512) 338-0171
- 2 600 S Bell Blvd Ste 18, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Directions (512) 772-6862
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Azadi is the best doctor I've ever encountered. She stands out as a beacon of what a doctor should be. In this world where big-business medicine results in laser-thin patient time-slots and rushed and harried doctors, it feels like the "bottom line" and insurance companies' interests are more important than the patient is to many doctors. This is not the case with Dr Azadi. She is a brilliant physician who truly cares and works very hard to ensure that her patients receive exemplary care. I have been her patient for 8 years and she knows more than many of the specialists I have seen. I recommend her without reservation.
About Dr. Roya Azadi, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1912180084
Education & Certifications
- Texas Technical University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Azadi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Azadi accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Azadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Azadi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Azadi.
