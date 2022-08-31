See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Austin, TX
Dr. Roya Azadi, MD

Internal Medicine
4.2 (18)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Roya Azadi, MD

Dr. Roya Azadi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Technical University.

Dr. Azadi works at Childrens Clinic of Leander in Austin, TX with other offices in Cedar Park, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Azadi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Childrens Clinic of Leander
    8000 Anderson Sq Ste 113, Austin, TX 78757 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 338-0171
  2. 2
    600 S Bell Blvd Ste 18, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 772-6862

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cough
Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis
Cough
Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis

Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Aug 31, 2022
    Dr Azadi is the best doctor I've ever encountered. She stands out as a beacon of what a doctor should be. In this world where big-business medicine results in laser-thin patient time-slots and rushed and harried doctors, it feels like the "bottom line" and insurance companies' interests are more important than the patient is to many doctors. This is not the case with Dr Azadi. She is a brilliant physician who truly cares and works very hard to ensure that her patients receive exemplary care. I have been her patient for 8 years and she knows more than many of the specialists I have seen. I recommend her without reservation.
    VW — Aug 31, 2022
    About Dr. Roya Azadi, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1912180084
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Texas Technical University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roya Azadi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Azadi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Azadi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Azadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Azadi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Azadi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Azadi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Azadi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

