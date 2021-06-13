See All General Surgeons in Encino, CA
Dr. Roya Dardashti, MD

General Surgery
3.2 (9)
Map Pin Small Encino, CA
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Roya Dardashti, MD

Dr. Roya Dardashti, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.

Dr. Dardashti works at Diamond Surgery Center in Encino, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dardashti's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Diamond Surgical Institute Inc.
    16250 Ventura Blvd Ste 345, Encino, CA 91436 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 528-2559
    Monday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • United Concordia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 13, 2021
    Dr. D has performed two surgeries on me. One was in 2003 and one in 2012. I had a tummy tuck and a inner thigh tuck. Dr. D took good care of me. Communication was a plus.
    Yolanda Magallanes — Jun 13, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Roya Dardashti, MD
    About Dr. Roya Dardashti, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477684249
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roya Dardashti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dardashti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dardashti has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dardashti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dardashti works at Diamond Surgery Center in Encino, CA. View the full address on Dr. Dardashti’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Dardashti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dardashti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dardashti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dardashti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

