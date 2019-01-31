See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Los Angeles, CA
Super Profile

Dr. Roya Golshani, MD

Internal Medicine
4.0 (12)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Roya Golshani, MD

Dr. Roya Golshani, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.

Dr. Golshani works at Payman Khorrami MD in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Golshani's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Arthur Leslie Stein MD A Medical Corp.
    2080 Century Park E Ste 1108, Los Angeles, CA 90067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 553-5588

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Symptomatic Menopause
Pap Smear
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Symptomatic Menopause
Pap Smear
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 31, 2019
    I am SO happy I found Dr. Golshani. She is thorough and caring. She addresses and investigates any concern I may have, and I feel like we have a great personal connection, as well; I'm not just another patient who she barely remembers, as can be the case with some doctors. With an HMO, I think it's very important to have Primary Care Physician who you really trust, and that is exactly what I have with Dr. Golshani. And her office is really nice, with pretty great views of the city!
    Ariana in Los Angeles, CA — Jan 31, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Roya Golshani, MD
    About Dr. Roya Golshani, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1033144522
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roya Golshani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Golshani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Golshani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Golshani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Golshani works at Payman Khorrami MD in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Golshani’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Golshani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Golshani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Golshani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Golshani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

