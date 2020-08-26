See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Roya Karbakhsh, MD

Pediatric Psychiatry
4.2 (26)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Roya Karbakhsh, MD is a Pediatric Psychiatry Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They graduated from ISFAHAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Karbakhsh works at 4C Medical Group in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Marbella Dental Studios LLC
    4845 E Thunderbird Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 699-7004

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Drug Allergy Testing
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Drug Allergy Testing
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders

Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CompPsych
    • Health Net
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 26, 2020
    Dr.Karbakhsh is a very good listener that provides very direct guidance- and is well rounded in her background.
    — Aug 26, 2020
    About Dr. Roya Karbakhsh, MD

    • Pediatric Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    NPI Number
    • 1992905293
    Medical Education
    • ISFAHAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
