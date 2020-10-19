Overview of Dr. Roya Rakhshani, MD

Dr. Roya Rakhshani, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Costa Mesa, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Rakhshani works at Roya Rakhshani MD in Costa Mesa, CA with other offices in Fountain Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.