Dr. Royce Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Royce Chen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Royce Chen, MD
Dr. Royce Chen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Bascom Palmer Eye Institute University Of Miami|Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, University of Miami
Dr. Chen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Chen's Office Locations
-
1
ColumbiaDoctors - Third Avenue880 Third Avenue Floor 3, Suite F, New York, NY 10022 Directions
-
2
ColumbiaDoctors - Robert Burch Family Eye Center250 West 64th Street, New York, NY 10023 Directions
-
3
CUIMC/Edward S. Harkness Eye Institute635 West 165th Street, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chen?
Very precise with discussion of complicated items, and was able to understand my wide range of issues just from reading my file the first time seeing him. He has been working there with great retinologists for years, and felt like Dr. Chen is very focused and eager, and still giving individual attention to patients, and not falling into the volume malaise.
About Dr. Royce Chen, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1023257672
Education & Certifications
- Bascom Palmer Eye Institute University Of Miami|Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, University of Miami
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen works at
Dr. Chen has seen patients for Retinal Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.