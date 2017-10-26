Dr. Royce Mueller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mueller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Royce Mueller, MD
Overview of Dr. Royce Mueller, MD
Dr. Royce Mueller, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Nebraska At Kearney and is affiliated with Bryan East Campus and Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Mueller works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Mueller's Office Locations
-
1
Ent. Specialties PC5055 A St Ste 300, Lincoln, NE 68510 Directions (318) 675-6262
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryan East Campus
- Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mueller?
I saw Dr. Mueller for estuation tube dysfunction which required tubes to clear the fluid. The tubes have since fallen out or been removed. He recognized my late onset of allergies and suggested testing for it. He has prescribed allergy medicine & OTC medication that for the last year has kept my ears clear of fluid. He is a very nice, professional, excellent listener and his information is understandable.
About Dr. Royce Mueller, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 39 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1770673576
Education & Certifications
- University Of Nebraska At Kearney
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mueller has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mueller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mueller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mueller works at
Dr. Mueller has seen patients for Sinusitis, Nosebleed and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mueller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mueller speaks Arabic.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Mueller. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mueller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mueller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mueller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.