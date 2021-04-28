Overview of Dr. Royce Syracuse, MD

Dr. Royce Syracuse, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.



Dr. Syracuse works at Horizon Eye Care in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Mooresville, NC and Huntersville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.