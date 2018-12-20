Overview of Dr. Royd Fukumoto, MD

Dr. Royd Fukumoto, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.



Dr. Fukumoto works at WESTERN CT HEALTH NETWORK in Danbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.