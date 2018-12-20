Dr. Royd Fukumoto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fukumoto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Royd Fukumoto, MD
Overview of Dr. Royd Fukumoto, MD
Dr. Royd Fukumoto, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.
Dr. Fukumoto works at
Dr. Fukumoto's Office Locations
Danbury Hospital24 Hospital Ave, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 739-6452
Nephrology & Hypertension111 Osborne St, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 739-7104
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fukumoto performed a laparoscopic bilateral inguinal hernia surgery on me, at Danbury Hospital Duracell Outpatient Center on Nov 28, 2018. The procedure went perfectly, and my recovery 3 weeks after, so far, has been excellent, and I anticipate will continue to improve. I HIGHLY recommend Dr. Fukumoto for surgery. His professionalism and skill are top notch. Also, Danbury Hospital clerical staff and nurses were fantastic, as were the facilities.
About Dr. Royd Fukumoto, MD
- General Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
- St. Luke's Roosevelt Hospital Canter
- St. Luke's Roosevelt Hospital Center
- New York University School of Medicine
- Yale University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fukumoto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fukumoto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fukumoto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fukumoto has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fukumoto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Fukumoto. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fukumoto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fukumoto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fukumoto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.