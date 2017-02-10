Dr. Roz Nanda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nanda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roz Nanda, MD
Overview of Dr. Roz Nanda, MD
Dr. Roz Nanda, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.

Dr. Nanda's Office Locations
Obgyn Center6400 Fannin St Ste 1900, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 796-2200Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I absolutely love Dr. Nanda! She's very sweet and patient. I would most definitely recommend her to everyone. She answers every question and she show she's concerned. Such a wonderful and caring woman and doctor.
About Dr. Roz Nanda, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1043380678
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nanda has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nanda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nanda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Nanda has seen patients for C-Section, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nanda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nanda speaks Arabic.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Nanda. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nanda.
