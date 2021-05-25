Dr. Roza Cieszkowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cieszkowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roza Cieszkowski, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Roza Cieszkowski, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from ACADEMY OF MEDICINE OF LUBLIN.
Psychiatric Services7525 Memorial Pkwy SW Ste B, Huntsville, AL 35802 Directions (256) 469-7924
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I have been a patient of Dr. Roza for years and she has always made me feel comfortable and helped me manage my bipolar.
- Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- ACADEMY OF MEDICINE OF LUBLIN
Dr. Cieszkowski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cieszkowski accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cieszkowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
