Overview of Dr. Rozaliya Ostrovskaya, MD

Dr. Rozaliya Ostrovskaya, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from National Med University Kiev Ukraine.



Dr. Ostrovskaya works at Oceanview Medical PC in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.