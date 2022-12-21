Overview of Dr. Rozina Mohiuddin, MD

Dr. Rozina Mohiuddin, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Shawnee, KS. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Karachi and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Mohiuddin works at The University of Kansas Health System in Shawnee, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.