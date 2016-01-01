Dr. Aurora accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rozy Aurora, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rozy Aurora, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Sunrise, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Locations
-
1
MDLive13630 Nw 8th St, Sunrise, FL 33325 Directions (800) 400-6354
-
2
Always Exceptional Care LLC7 Skyline Dr Ste 350, Hawthorne, NY 10532 Directions (914) 560-6833
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rozy Aurora, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1225297971
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aurora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Aurora. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aurora.
