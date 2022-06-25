Dr. Ruary O'Connell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Connell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ruary O'Connell, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Covington, LA. They graduated from Royal College Of Surgeons In Ireland, National University Of Ireland, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with AVALA Hospital and Lakeview Regional Medical Center.
Locations
P Craig Parker MD121 Lakeview Cir Ste A, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (504) 259-7519
Hospital Affiliations
- AVALA Hospital
- Lakeview Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr O'Connell was amazing his staff was amazing just everything about him and the surgery was amazing. I got my surgery done in 06/2020 and I never been better I feel amazing and look amazing all because of him thanks Dr O'Connell I recommend so many people
About Dr. Ruary O'Connell, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- English
- 1285783787
Education & Certifications
- Peter Bent Brigham Hospital
- Peter Bent Brigham Hospital
- St Vincents Hospital
- Royal College Of Surgeons In Ireland, National University Of Ireland, School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Connell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Connell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Connell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Connell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Connell.
