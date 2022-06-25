Overview

Dr. Ruary O'Connell, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Covington, LA. They graduated from Royal College Of Surgeons In Ireland, National University Of Ireland, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with AVALA Hospital and Lakeview Regional Medical Center.



Dr. O'Connell works at Renew Bariatric Surgery in Covington, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.