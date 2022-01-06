See All Rheumatologists in Largo, FL
Dr. Rubaiya Mallay, DO

Rheumatology
4.0 (28)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Rubaiya Mallay, DO

Dr. Rubaiya Mallay, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Largo, FL. They graduated from Edward Via Virginia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.

Dr. Mallay works at Suncoast Internal Medicine Consultants in Largo, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Arthritis and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mallay's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rheumatology
    13644 Walsingham Rd, Largo, FL 33774 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 595-2519
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Morton Plant Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fibromyalgia
Arthritis
Osteoporosis
Fibromyalgia
Arthritis
Osteoporosis

Fibromyalgia
Arthritis
Osteoporosis
Bursitis
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Sjögren's Syndrome
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Arthritis of the Elbow
Back Pain
Canker Sore
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Cough
De Quervain's Disease
Degenerative Disc Disease
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Foot Sprain
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gout
Heart Disease
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Influenza (Flu)
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Drainage
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Lupus
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Perimenopause
Pharyngitis
Polymyositis
Psoriatic Arthritis
Rash
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Sinusitis
Spondylitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Swine Flu
Symptomatic Menopause
Trigger Finger
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
Achilles Tendinitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bunion
Chest Pain
Chondrocalcinosis
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Sinusitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Dermatitis
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dry Eyes
Ear Ache
Emphysema
Esophagitis
Ganglion Cyst
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Genital Herpes
Hair Loss
Hammer Toe
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
Hives
Hypoglycemia
Insomnia
Iodine Deficiency
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Kawasaki Disease
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Muscle Weakness
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Plantar Fasciitis
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Raynaud's Disease
Reflux Esophagitis
Rosacea
Sarcoidosis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sleep Apnea
Systemic Sclerosis
Systemic Vasculitis
Temporal Arteritis
Tobacco Use Disorder
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 06, 2022
    I couldn't possibly say enough good things about Dr. Mallay. When I see her she makes me feel like I'm a friend returning. With Rheumatoid Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and other serious health issues, it was very difficult to feel any hope & I was even struggling with depression for the first time in my life. But, she immediately got me on treatments that lessened my symptoms & helped relieve the extreme pain that I've been living with for years. She showed interest in all areas of health for me. Even concerns about where I was mentally regarding discouragement & depression, while fighting all of these diseases. She provided resources & referred me to specialists that could best help! She has helped to give me so much of my life back and to feel that I was part of a team. Our team goal was for me to be the healthiest me I could be. My heart is filled with gratitude towards Dr. Rubaiya Mallay and the entire Suncoast team!
    Lorilee — Jan 06, 2022
    About Dr. Rubaiya Mallay, DO

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Bengali, Bengali and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1023268687
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Largo Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Edward Via Virginia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of North Carolina At Greensboro
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rubaiya Mallay, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mallay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mallay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mallay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mallay works at Suncoast Internal Medicine Consultants in Largo, FL. View the full address on Dr. Mallay’s profile.

    Dr. Mallay has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Arthritis and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mallay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Mallay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mallay.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mallay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mallay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

