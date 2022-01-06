Dr. Rubaiya Mallay, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mallay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Rheumatologists
- FL
- Largo
- Dr. Rubaiya Mallay, DO
Dr. Rubaiya Mallay, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rubaiya Mallay, DO
Dr. Rubaiya Mallay, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Largo, FL. They graduated from Edward Via Virginia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.
Dr. Mallay works at
Dr. Mallay's Office Locations
-
1
Rheumatology13644 Walsingham Rd, Largo, FL 33774 Directions (727) 595-2519Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Rheumatoid Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Sjögren's Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Acute Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Anal or Rectal Pain
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Ankle Sprains and Strains
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Canker Sore
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Coccygeal Pain
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat De Quervain's Disease
- View other providers who treat Degenerative Disc Disease
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
- View other providers who treat Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
- View other providers who treat Foot Sprain
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Infection
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypogonadism
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Influenza (Flu)
- View other providers who treat Intervertebral Disc Disease
- View other providers who treat Joint Drainage
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Lupus
- View other providers who treat Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Muscle Spasm
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Perimenopause
- View other providers who treat Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Polymyositis
- View other providers who treat Psoriatic Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Spondylitis
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Swine Flu
- View other providers who treat Symptomatic Menopause
- View other providers who treat Trigger Finger
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
- View other providers who treat Achilles Tendinitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat Ankylosing Spondylitis
- View other providers who treat Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Bunion
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chondrocalcinosis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
- View other providers who treat Ear Ache
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
- View other providers who treat Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Ganglion Cyst
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Gastroparesis
- View other providers who treat Genital Herpes
- View other providers who treat Hair Loss
- View other providers who treat Hammer Toe
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Hives
- View other providers who treat Hypoglycemia
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Iodine Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Iron Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Kawasaki Disease
- View other providers who treat Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
- View other providers who treat Leg and Foot Ulcers
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hands
- View other providers who treat Plantar Fasciitis
- View other providers who treat Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Raynaud's Disease
- View other providers who treat Reflux Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Rosacea
- View other providers who treat Sarcoidosis
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Systemic Sclerosis
- View other providers who treat Systemic Vasculitis
- View other providers who treat Temporal Arteritis
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B12 Deficiency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Mallay?
I couldn't possibly say enough good things about Dr. Mallay. When I see her she makes me feel like I'm a friend returning. With Rheumatoid Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and other serious health issues, it was very difficult to feel any hope & I was even struggling with depression for the first time in my life. But, she immediately got me on treatments that lessened my symptoms & helped relieve the extreme pain that I've been living with for years. She showed interest in all areas of health for me. Even concerns about where I was mentally regarding discouragement & depression, while fighting all of these diseases. She provided resources & referred me to specialists that could best help! She has helped to give me so much of my life back and to feel that I was part of a team. Our team goal was for me to be the healthiest me I could be. My heart is filled with gratitude towards Dr. Rubaiya Mallay and the entire Suncoast team!
About Dr. Rubaiya Mallay, DO
- Rheumatology
- English, Bengali, Bengali and Spanish
- 1023268687
Education & Certifications
- Largo Medical Center
- Edward Via Virginia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- University Of North Carolina At Greensboro
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mallay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mallay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mallay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mallay works at
Dr. Mallay has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Arthritis and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mallay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mallay speaks Bengali, Bengali and Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Mallay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mallay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mallay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mallay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.