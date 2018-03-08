See All Dermatologists in Coral Gables, FL
Dr. Rube Pardo, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (23)
Call for new patient details
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rube Pardo, MD is a Dermatologist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA.

Dr. Pardo works at Coral Gables Dermatology Laser in Coral Gables, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Acne and Jock Itch along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rube J. Pardo MD Phd PA
    1828 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Coral Gables, FL 33134 (305) 448-5795
  2. 2
    Umdc Dermatology
    1295 NW 14th St Ste M, Miami, FL 33125 (305) 243-6704

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Contact Dermatitis
Acne
Jock Itch
Contact Dermatitis
Acne
Jock Itch

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Mar 08, 2018
    Dr. Pardo was very professional and asked many questions. He took his time examining me and answered my questions as well. His staff is very caring and making appointment was a breeze.
    Eduardo Darde in Miami, Fl — Mar 08, 2018
    About Dr. Rube Pardo, MD

    Dermatology
    38 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1013962851
    Education & Certifications

    UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pardo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pardo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Pardo has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Acne and Jock Itch, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pardo on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Pardo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pardo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pardo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pardo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

