Dr. Pardo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rube Pardo, MD is a Dermatologist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA.
Rube J. Pardo MD Phd PA1828 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (305) 448-5795
Umdc Dermatology1295 NW 14th St Ste M, Miami, FL 33125 Directions (305) 243-6704
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
How was your appointment with Dr. Pardo?
Dr. Pardo was very professional and asked many questions. He took his time examining me and answered my questions as well. His staff is very caring and making appointment was a breeze.
About Dr. Rube Pardo, MD
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1013962851
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
Dr. Pardo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pardo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pardo has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Acne and Jock Itch, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pardo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pardo speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Pardo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pardo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pardo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pardo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.