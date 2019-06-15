Overview

Dr. Ruben Abreu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mcallen, TX. They graduated from Catholic University of Mother And Maestra (Pucmm) / Faculty of Health Science and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.



Dr. Abreu works at Heart And Vascular Specialists Of South Texas in Mcallen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.