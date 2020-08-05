Overview of Dr. Ruben Adriano, MD

Dr. Ruben Adriano, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They completed their fellowship with Long Island Jewish Medical Center



Dr. Adriano works at Lakeland Regional Health Systems Inc in Lakeland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Overweight, Dyslipidemia and Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.