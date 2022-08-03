Overview

Dr. Ruben Alexander, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.



Dr. Alexander works at The Center for Wellness and Pain Care of Las Vegas in Henderson, NV with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.