Dr. Ruben Alexander, MD
Overview
Dr. Ruben Alexander, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.
Locations
Matthew M Ragsdell DO PC1681 W HORIZON RIDGE PKWY, Henderson, NV 89012 Directions (702) 476-9700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
The Center for Wellness and Pain Care of Las Vegas311 N Buffalo Dr Ste A, Las Vegas, NV 89145 Directions (702) 476-9700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Center for Wellness and Pain Care of Las Vegas Inc.6930 S Cimarron Rd Ste 260, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Directions (702) 476-9700
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Culinary Health Fund
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Teachers Health Trust
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Alexander is very knowledgeable and extremely helpful he actually addresses where your pain is, find the problem and then fixes it. He Explains things in a manner that I understood, it’s not just all doc talk. I am very thankful for him being my doctor. Sending blessings to happy him and his family, thank you very much.
About Dr. Ruben Alexander, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1790078848
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- Suny Downstate Medical Center
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alexander has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alexander on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
