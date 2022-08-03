See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Henderson, NV
Dr. Ruben Alexander, MD

Pain Medicine
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Ruben Alexander, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.

Dr. Alexander works at The Center for Wellness and Pain Care of Las Vegas in Henderson, NV with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Matthew M Ragsdell DO PC
    1681 W HORIZON RIDGE PKWY, Henderson, NV 89012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 476-9700
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    The Center for Wellness and Pain Care of Las Vegas
    311 N Buffalo Dr Ste A, Las Vegas, NV 89145 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 476-9700
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Center for Wellness and Pain Care of Las Vegas Inc.
    6930 S Cimarron Rd Ste 260, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 476-9700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
  • Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
  • Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dorsal Column Stimulation Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pain, Intractable Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Cervical Without Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • Health Plan of Nevada
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Teachers Health Trust
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 03, 2022
    Dr. Alexander is very knowledgeable and extremely helpful he actually addresses where your pain is, find the problem and then fixes it. He Explains things in a manner that I understood, it’s not just all doc talk. I am very thankful for him being my doctor. Sending blessings to happy him and his family, thank you very much.
    Caitlin Barnes — Aug 03, 2022
    About Dr. Ruben Alexander, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1790078848
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Emory University
    Residency
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center
    Internship
    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
