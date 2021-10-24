Overview

Dr. Ruben Aymerich, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fenton, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis.



Dr. Aymerich works at ST CLARE HEALTH CENTER in Fenton, MO with other offices in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Abdominal Pain, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.