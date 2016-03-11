Overview

Dr. Ruben Bocanegra, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BURUNDI / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Laredo and Laredo Medical Center.



Dr. Bocanegra works at Ruben D Bocanegra MD PA in Laredo, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.