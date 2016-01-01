Dr. Carvajal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ruben Carvajal, MD
Overview of Dr. Ruben Carvajal, MD
Dr. Ruben Carvajal, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Carvajal works at
Dr. Carvajal's Office Locations
-
1
Ruben U. Carvajal Mdpc2271 Grand Ave, Bronx, NY 10468 Directions (718) 733-2621
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Carvajal?
About Dr. Ruben Carvajal, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1588764021
Education & Certifications
- CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carvajal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carvajal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carvajal works at
Dr. Carvajal speaks Spanish.
Dr. Carvajal has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carvajal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carvajal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carvajal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.