Dr. Chin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ruben Chin, MD
Overview of Dr. Ruben Chin, MD
Dr. Ruben Chin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY LA SALLE / MEXICAN SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Chin works at
Dr. Chin's Office Locations
Ruben W. Chin MD Inc1717 W Ball Rd, Anaheim, CA 92804 Directions (714) 776-7006
Truong & Duong Medical Corp.1085 N HARBOR BLVD, Anaheim, CA 92801 Directions (714) 776-7006
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chin is very knowledgeable physician and caring doctor. I and my family have been seeing him for years for all our medical needs. I would like to thank him and his wonderfully welcoming and polite staff.
About Dr. Ruben Chin, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1902829450
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY LA SALLE / MEXICAN SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chin accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chin speaks Mandarin and Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Chin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.