Dr. Ruben Cintron Jr, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Reston, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital and Inova Loudoun Hospital.
Neuroscience Consultants12007 Sunrise Valley Dr Ste 120, Reston, VA 20191 Directions (703) 478-0442
- 2 1420 Beverly Rd Ste 120, Mc Lean, VA 22101 Directions (703) 478-0440
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr. Cintron for a few years due to seizures. That whole time, he's been very helpful and patient through my questions and neuroticism. Definitely would recommend.
- Neurology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Dr. Cintron Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cintron Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cintron Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cintron Jr has seen patients for Concussion, Cranial Trauma and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cintron Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cintron Jr speaks Spanish.
73 patients have reviewed Dr. Cintron Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cintron Jr.
